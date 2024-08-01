Mikel Merino has agreed four-year contract with Arsenal

Arsenal have agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino as they close-in on a £25m deal, as per various sources.

The Gunners recently announced the signing of defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and they are now on the verge of sealing another of their prime summer targets.

Merino is one of the top priorities for Arsenal and Fabrizio Romano claims that they have reached an agreement over personal terms with the midfielder keen to move to the Emirates Stadium. Sports Zone says the 28-year-old has agreed a four year contract with the Gunners.

Romano adds that Arsenal are now close to reaching an agreement with Real Sociedad over a £25m deal and talks between the two clubs are now at an advanced stage as they look to thrash out the finer details.

Good signing

The Gunners strengthened their midfield department with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz last summer, but manager Mikel Arteta will want more quality to boost the club’s chances of winning the Premier League.

Merino would be an ideal acquisition for the club, considering he has the physical attributes to quickly adapt to the Premier League. He is fantastic in winning duels and does not shy away from making tackles.

The Euro 2024 winner also likes to make regular ball recoveries and can clear his lines with good reliability. The ‘world-class’ star has entered the last year of his Sociedad contract and Arsenal have taken advantage of the situation.

At £25m, he could be considered as a bargain signing, given he is in the best phase of his career. Merino would be a good short-term signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners have focused on young signings with potential over the past few years, but the club have also added experienced faces such as Jorginho and Leandro Trossard, who have added depth and quality in the squad.

Merino would fall into a similar category. He may not be a guaranteed starter for the Gunners, but would provide them with better defensive assurance. He also possesses the ability to make goal contributions.