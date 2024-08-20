Chelsea & Man Utd make offers to sign Federico Chiesa



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Juventus star Federico Chiesa has received offers from Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Italy international has entered the final year of his contract with the Serie A giants and manager Thiago Motta has admitted that the winger will be sold this summer. As per Sport, the 26-year-old has received offers on the table from Chelsea and Man United, but he has yet to agree terms with either club.

Chiesa has an apparent preference of playing in the Spanish top-flight and Barcelona could be contenders. The La Liga heavyweights want to bring in another winger before the transfer window closes and they are presently studying the option of signing Chiesa, who is available for a cut-price fee of just under £13 million, as per the report.

Late move

Chiesa has established himself as one of the best wingers in Serie A. However, his time in Turin is coming to an end, having turned down a new contract earlier this year. Chelsea have already signed Pedro Neto to bolster the wide attacking department and they are also expected to announce the arrival of Joao Felix.

Despite this, we can’t rule out the London giants from signing Chiesa. The Italian ace has the ability to play on both wings and up front. With a low fee involved, they could push for an agreement if Raheem Sterling leaves the club. The Englishman was left out of the matchday squad by manager Enzo Maresca last weekend.

Meanwhile, United could also be serious candidates to land Chiesa if he is persuaded to move to the Premier League. The Red Devils have agreed to sell Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos while there is a 60% chance that Jadon Sancho could leave, as per respected journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The departure of the duo could encourage United to pursue a deal for Chiesa. The 26-year-old, who is ‘world-class’ according to Alessandro Pierini, could emerge as a shrewd signing after overcoming his injury woes. Chiesa missed only 6 games with injury last season. He registered 10 goals and 3 assists.