Man Utd working on signing Manuel Ugarte before the deadline

Manchester United are reportedly continuing negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over the deal to sign Manuel Ugarte, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been looking to strengthen the midfield department late in this window having already bolstered the frontline and the defence by signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui earlier this summer.

Ugarte has widely been suggested as the primary target but United were struggling to find an agreement with Les Parisiens to get the deal done as the French giants weren’t willing to let the midfielder leave for anything less than £51m.

So, it was even reported that Erik ten Hag’s side were exploring cheaper options to reinforce the squad with Sander Berge emerging as a serious option but he is closing in on joining Fulham.

Now, writing on X, Romano has reported that Man Utd are continuing negotiations with PSG to sign Ugarte and they are looking to sign the midfielder on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent.

Ugarte to Man Utd

He said:

“Understand Manchester United are working on loan with obligation to buy proposal for Manuel Ugarte. Negotiations to continue with this formula as Jorge Mendes’s leading talks with Paris Saint-Germain.”

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has stated that PSG are ready to let Ugarte leave on loan-with-obligation and the player has already agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils.

He wrote:

“PSG are prepared to sanction a loan-with-obligation for Manuel Ugarte to join Manchester United. Ugarte has made it clear he wants MUFC and has already agreed personal terms. Talks positive, but PSG in no rush and happy to let negotiations run into next week if needed.”

Moreover, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has stated that Ugarte is ‘pushing like crazy’ to move to Old Trafford and play under Ten Hag.

After joining Les Parisiens from Sporting CP last summer, the Uruguayan struggled to showcase his best at Parc des Princes. But, he is still just 23 and has plenty of time on his side to flourish in his career.

Ten Hag has showcased his abilities of developing young talents as Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are prime examples of that. So, Ugarte can also get the benefits of that should he eventually sign for the record Premier League champions over the coming days.