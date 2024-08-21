Tottenham set sights on signing Wolves star Joao Gomes



According to Givemesport, Tottenham Hotspur have their sights on landing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes before the transfer deadline next week.

Spurs had a mixed start to the Premier League season at Leicester City. They dominated the proceedings at the King Power Stadium, but only managed a point from a 1-1 draw. Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a nasty head collision in the second half and he is likely to be ruled out for the next 2 games due to concussion rules.

Givemesport now claim that Tottenham are looking for cover for Bentancur and they could be prepared to spend big on the services of Gomes. Wolves recently sanctioned the departure of Pedro Neto to Chelsea for £54 million and it is claimed that they could demand at least £50 million to part ways with Gomes.

Top-class

Gomes has been with Wolves since January 2023. He had an impressive full season with the Midlands outfit last term. The 23-year-old won 3.8 tackles and 6.2 duels per league game alongside 5.4 ball recoveries. The Brazilian was also brilliant with his work rate and he went on to play for Brazil at the Copa America.

The midfielder is currently one of the most valuable players in the Wolves squad, but we won’t be surprised if they decide to sell him for the right price. Wolves have already sold Max Kilman and Neto to West Ham and Chelsea respectively, but could also be tempted to sell Gomes for big money to avoid future PSR concerns.

Spurs have shown that they are prepared to spend big on the right player. They made an initial outlay of £55 million to land Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and could make a late move for Gomes. The Flamengo graduate would be a top-class acquisition, considering he is only 23 years of age and could develop further. Spurs’ main concern over the last year has been their defensive positioning and Gomes seems a good choice to shield the backline.