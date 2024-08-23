Man Utd in negotiations to sign Fluminense star Andre

Manchester United have reportedly opened negotiations over a deal to sign Fluminense star Andre Trindade late in this transfer window, as per TNT Sports Brazil.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, The Red Devils have been working very hard this summer to reinforce the squad in order to turn their fortune around this campaign.

United have already purchased Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to bolster the defensive department, while Joshua Zirkzee has been signed from Bologna to strengthen the frontline.

However, signing a new midfielder is also on Erik ten Hag’s agenda before next week’s deadline and it has widely been reported that PSG’s Manuel Ugarte is his primary target. But, it appears United also have other names on their shortlist.

Andre to Man Utd

TNT Sports states that Man Utd have expressed their interest in Andre and they have already started ‘negotiations’ with the player’s representatives before making a potential swoop.

However, the report says that along with the record Premier League champions, Wolverhampton Wanderers are also plotting a swoop for him.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last summer but the Reds eventually decided not to push forward to sign him and instead, opted to purchase other targets.

Andre is a technically gifted player and can play out against high-pressing teams. He is composed with possession and can contribute defensively as well.

It has been reported that Fluminense could be open to letting the midfielder leave should they receive an offer of around £21m. So, Man Utd can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price if they formalise their interest. PSG reportedly want around £51m for Ugarte therefore Andre would be a significantly cheaper option than him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Fluminense star before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, after starting the campaign with a victory over Fulham, Man Utd will face off against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League next on Saturday lunchtime.