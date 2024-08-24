Arsenal eyeing Nico Williams deal before deadline



According to The Independent, Arsenal have identified Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams as their preferred target for a wide player before the transfer deadline.

The Gunners have made one outfield signing in defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer, but it may not be long before they confirm the purchase of midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. It is now reported by The Independent that Arsenal have their sights on landing a new wide player before the transfer window closes next week.

Bilbao’s Williams is the preferred target for the role, but Arsenal may not succeed in signing him. The Spaniard was recently handed the no.10 shirt by the Basque outfit and he does not want to leave his hometown club. The 22-year-old also has the medium-term aim of joining Barcelona and prefers to continue in the Spanish top-flight.

If Arsenal fail to persuade him to join, The Independent report that the club could explore a Leandro Trossard-like signing, who could provide something different. The Gunners seem prepared to trigger Williams’ £48 million release clause, but the budget would be far lower if they opt for an alternative signing before the deadline.

Difficult deal

Williams had a stand-out campaign for Bilbao last season with 27 goal involvements, helping them win the Copa del Rey title. The young winger went on to impress for Spain at the European Championship with two goals and an assist. He scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win over England in the final of the tournament.

The attacker has been tipped to leave Bilbao for some time, but he could lean towards staying this season. The La Liga outfit have a strict policy of signing players only from the Basque Country region and it may not be straightforward to land a quality replacement for Williams with the transfer deadline on August 30.

Arsenal could have plans of repeating the Thomas Partey feat from the summer of 2020, but the scenario is quite different with Williams not looking for an exit. Arsenal can make a huge statement by securing his services but as things stand, it seems like they may have to wait until next summer to prise him away.

The Gunners may opt for a Trossard-like signing. Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling are some names that come into our mind. However, both of those players are on significant weekly wages at their respective clubs. Arsenal should not look beyond a loan deal for either player this summer.