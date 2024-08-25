Ibrahima Konate to start | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Brentford

Liverpool face their first Anfield test of the Arne Slot era when Brentford visit them on matchday two of the Premier League. Here is a look at how the Reds may shape up:

GOALKEEPER – Alisson Becker will undoubtedly start for Liverpool. Having ruled out a swoop to Saudi Arabia this summer, the Brazilian is set to play his first of many home games in what can indeed be a very busy season across all competitions.

DEFENCE – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are expected to keep their places in the line-up as the right and left full-backs, respectively.

However, there could be one change in defence with Jarrell Quansah nursing a knock and consequently being doubtful for the visit of Brentford to Merseyside. He is likely to be replaced by Ibrahima Konate on the right side of central defence with the 25-year-old partnering Virgil van Dijk.

MIDFIELDERS – Liverpool are yet to sign a new midfielder this summer which means Alexis Mac Allister will again feature in a deep-lying role, possible playing in a double pivot with Ryan Gravenberch.

The attacking midfielder will be Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian was not his best version against Ipswich Town and needs to put on a better showing when Liverpool face Brentford this afternoon.

FORWARDS – Luis Diaz’s future has been the subject of speculation for much of the summer but in what is Liverpool’s final match before the close of the transfer window, the Colombian is very likely to start on the left flank.

Diogo Jota, the scorer of the Reds’ first goal of the Slot era, should start as the striker – although Darwin Nunez is pushing to start versus Thomas Frank’s men after being an unused substitute last week.

Mohamed Salah will complete the attacking trident by featuring on the right wing of Liverpool’s attack.

Here’s how the Reds may look on paper: