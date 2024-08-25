[Teams] Wolves vs Chelsea: Cole Palmer starts for Blues

Chelsea will be looking to register their first Premier League victory under new boss Enzo Maresca when they take on Wolves at Molineux this afternoon.

The Blues lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their opening league game and while they did bounce back to beat Servette in their Europa Conference League qualifier in midweek, Maresca will still be hoping to get his first three points on the board in the PL.

The Chelsea boss has made plenty of changes from the side that won on Thursday night with Robert Sanchez recalled to start in goal. Filip Jorgensen makes way.

Malo Gusto comes in at right-back while Levi Colwill partners Wesley Fofana in the middle of defence. Marc Cucurella lines-up at left-back with Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile all dropping out.

Moises Caicedo keeps his place in the Chelsea midfield and is joined by the recalled Enzo Fernandez following his rest in midweek. Cole Palmer returns to start in attack after recovering from a knock that he picked up against Servette.

Mykhailo Mudryk keeps his place despite being publicly criticised by Maresca following his display on Thursday. Noni Madueke starts in attack with Nicolas Jackson leading the line up front so Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Marc Guiu all drop to the bench.

As for Wolves, Strand Larsen starts along with Matheus Cunha and Hwand Hee-Chan in attack. Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes line-up in midfield with Matt Doherty in defence along with Yerson Mosquera and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Sa, Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Bellegarde, Lemina, J. Gomes, Cunha, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Traore, Podence, Dawson, R, Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes

Chelsea

Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Madueke, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto, Nkunku, Joao Felix, Guiu