Chelsea ‘exploring’ Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling swap deal

Chelsea have signed the likes of Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in recent weeks but are not stopping with their relentless business in the transfer window.

According to Daily Mail, the Blues are ‘exploring’ a swoop for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho but are facing competition from Serie A giants Juventus in the process.

As per the report, negotiations between United and Juve for Sancho are ‘more advanced’ than with Chelsea, who need to sell at least six players before making newer additions. However, the Daily Mail adds that the possibility of a swap deal is keeping the door open to a deal between the two British giants.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag put a falling out with Sancho behind him earlier this summer but the Englishman has yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils this season amid doubts over his future.

The Mancunians value Sancho at £40 million but understandably, the inclusion of some Chelsea players could significantly cheapen the former Borussia Dortmund superstar’s possible move to West London.

Swap deal would help Chelsea

Manchester United need additions on the wing and in the left-back positions, so a swap deal involving either Raheem Sterling or Ben Chilwell could entice them to do business with Chelsea over Sancho.

Marcus Rashford has performed poorly of late and Sterling could step in as his proxy, while Luke Shaw’s and Tyrell Malacia’s injury problems could be alleviated by Chilwell’s addition to the United squad.

A swap deal would also help Chelsea from a Financial Fair Play perspective as they would get rid of up to two players, including Sterling who is earning a salary worth £350,000 per week.

It remains to be seen what Enzo Maresca’s stance is on Chelsea’s interest in Sancho with the manager acquiring Felix and Neto, while also having the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke to call upon.

The Italian’s decision would hold key in determining Sancho’s future, who may stay in England if given the opportunity to do so as opposed to pursuing greener pastures abroad, like at Juventus.