Chelsea eye Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Victor Osimhen’s alternative

Chelsea retain an interest in signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli but have been put off by his wage demands. The Nigerian reportedly wants £500,000 per week with the aim of being the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

The Blues continue to be interested in a striker, more so after Romelu Lukaku’s move to Napoli is nearing completion, as per The Sun. However, the newspaper says Chelsea have identified a low-cost alternative for Osimhen in the shape of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 27-year-old has failed to agree to a contract extension at Goodison Park and is in the final 12 months of his deal. Therefore, Chelsea can snap him up at a discounted price as the Toffees cannot afford to lose him for nothing.

Transfermarkt values the English striker at only £19 million but given his contractual situation, Chelsea could try to negotiate a lower fee and sign the striker at a heavily discounted price.

DCL can compete with Jackson

Nicolas Jackson was impressive in the second half of last season and was also on target against Wolverhampton Wanderers as Chelsea won 6-2 at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

However, the former Villarreal striker does not have a reliable competitor and Calvert-Lewin can be just that along with his ability to be a creative option too.

The Everton ace has good hold-up play and can even distribute the ball well. It would be a new profile for Enzo Maresca to work with and one that would add even more dynamism to a stacked Chelsea attack.

As far as Everton go, there is still no clarity as to whether they are prepared to let go of Calvert-Lewin at this stage of the transfer window but given their dire financial situation, they cannot afford to lose him for free next summer.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the coming days as Chelsea look to sign another striker before the window closes on Friday night.