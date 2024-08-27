Everton ‘hold talks’ to sign Chelsea’s David Datro Fofana

Everton have reportedly held talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign David Datro Fofana before the end of this transfer window, as per TEAMtalk.

The Toffees have struggled with their goal-scoring issues during the first couple of games of this season so, it appears Sean Dyche is keen on purchasing a new striker late in this window.

TEAMtalk states that Everton initially wanted to sign Armando Borja but the Albanian rejected a move to Goodison Park so they have been forced to explore alternative options and are now considering purchasing another Chelsea star, Fofana.

Dyche’s side can’t afford to sign Fofana permanently due to their financial difficulties. So they are looking to secure his signature on a loan deal and have already held talks with Enzo Maresca’s side to get the deal done before the deadline.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club are open to cashing in on Neal Maupay with Olympique de Marseille showing an interest in signing him.

Fofana to Everton

After joining the West London club, the 21-year-old has found it difficult to secure his place in their starting eleven. He spent a season-long loan at Burnley last season but couldn’t help the Clarets keep their top-flight status.

Nevertheless, Everton need a new striker as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the first-choice option for Dyche but the 27-year-old’s future is currently uncertain at the club as he has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension yet.

On the other hand, Beto has been signed to deputise for Calvert-Lewin but he hasn’t been able to showcase his qualities in the Premier League yet.

However, Fofana, valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt, is still a young player and whether he can be able to help Everton survive the relegation remains to be seen if he eventually moves to Goodison Park before the deadline.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back defeats, the Merseyside club will face off against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League next weekend ahead of the international break. However, before that, they will take on Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup in midweek.