Liverpool make approach to sign Federico Chiesa



According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an initial approach to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

The Merseyside giants have not made a single outfield signing this summer, but that could change soon. As per Romano, Liverpool have made contact with the Bianconeri regarding the potential transfer of Chiesa, who is open to moving to the Premier League.

In a separate update, Romano added that Chiesa has given his ‘full availability’ after initial talks with Liverpool and ‘he’s excited’ over a possible deal. Juventus are prepared to consider his sale for just £13 million as his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Likely deal

Chiesa has struggled to hit peak form since picking up a serious knee injury in January 2022. However, he showed glimpses of his ability last season. The Italian ace made 13 goal contributions for the Bianconeri in all competitions, missing only 8 games with injury concerns.

Liverpool have now come forward with an approach for the former Fiorentina graduate and he could be a shrewd signing for them. The 26-year-old has the ability to play on either wing and he can operate up front as well. With his huge versatility, it seems a no-brainer to sign him for the reported £13m fee.

Chiesa’s wages seem reasonable too. He earns a basic salary of £152,000 per week and Liverpool could offer him a decent hike. The Euro 2020 winner may not be a guaranteed starter under manager Arne Slot, but he provides the club with an added attacking assurance particularly on the right flank.

Mohamed Salah is a guaranteed starter on the right side of the attack, but Chiesa could easily slot into the position when the manager decides to rest or substitute him. Chiesa, who was praised as ‘world-class‘ by former Italian defender Alessandro Pierini, could become the club’s 2nd signing of the transfer window after goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian will formally join the Reds next summer.