Liverpool interested in Kingsley Coman as he seeks Bayern Munich exit

Liverpool are on the verge of making their first signing of the Arne Slot era with a deal with Valencia in place for Giorgi Mamardashvili – although the goalkeeper will remain on loan in Spain for this season.

After a barren run in the market for much of the summer, the Reds are unrelenting in their pursuit of players available for sale in the last few days of the transfer window.

Having already lodged an enquiry to Juventus for Federico Chiesa, there is also interest from the Reds in Kingsley Coman’s transfer from Bayern Munich, as per France Football journalist Nabil Djellit.

He has added that Liverpool are looking to rebuild their ‘offensive sector’ and have identified Coman as a target after he requested to leave Bayern Munich to seek a new challenge, as per L’Equipe.

The 28-year-old is valued at £42 million on Transfermarkt but given that Bayern will not have much time to replace him, they could ask for higher transfer fee for Coman – who’s contract is valid till 2027.

A fantastic addition for Liverpool

Kingsley Coman has over a decade of experience playing at the highest level having featured regularly for the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, all while building a winning CV and having the best years of his career still to come.

The French international has won a league title in every season of his club career so far barring 2023/24, is a Champions League winner and has secured numerous domestic accolades in France and Germany.

He would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool as he can offer fierce competition to Luis Diaz on the left flank as well as offer support for Mohamed Salah on the right-hand side.

And while Darwin Nunez is capable of playing on the left side, there is no quality option to complement Salah on the right wing with the Egyptian’s long-term future at Anfield also a topic of uncertainty.

It will be exciting to see how the situation pans out but a talent of Coman’s calibre would help Liverpool challenge for the Premier League and he would even be a magnificent addition to the English top-flight.