Orel Mangala to undergo medical after Everton agree loan deal

Orel Mangala will undergo his medical today after Everton agreed a deal with Lyon to sign the defensive midfielder on an initial loan, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Following a dire start to this Premier League season, the Toffees are looking to reinforce multiple areas of the squad before Friday’s deadline to help Sean Dyche’s men survive relegation.

It has recently been reported that the Merseyside club are considering signing a new right-back and have registered an interest in signing former Nottingham Forest star Gonzalo Montiel.

Everton are also aiming to sign a new midfielder before the deadline and Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that the Toffees were in talks to sign another ex-Forest star, Mangala.

Mangala to Everton

Negotiations moved quickly and German journalist Plettenberg has revealed that Everton have now reached an agreement to sign Mangala on a one-year loan with an option to make the deal permanent for £34m.

Plettenberg further claims that the ‘total agreement is done’ and Mangala is expected to complete his medical on Wednesday before finalising his move to Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side from Forest on an initial loan deal last winter before making the switch permanently this summer.

Having previously helped Nottingham Forest survive relegation, Mangala has experience of playing under this type of pressure so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton.

He has the physicality to play in Dyche’s system and is also efficient with the ball at his feet. Additionally, he is excellent in defensive contributions and also good in the air.

Meanwhile, Everton are currently at the bottom of the table following back-to-back defeats and will be desperate to return to winning ways in the Premier League by defeating Bournemouth ahead of the international break.