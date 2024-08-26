Everton open talks to sign Sevilla star Gonzalo Montiel

Everton displayed promising performances under Sean Dyche last season. They eventually finished 15th with 40 points but the Merseyside club could’ve ended the campaign in 11th ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion had they not been given the eight points deduction due to FFP breaches.

However, following a dire start to this season, they are currently in trouble. Everton have lost their first two games against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur, conceding seven goals combined.

Dyche’s side couldn’t score in any of those matches and are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table. So, the first couple of games have shown that Everton have clear issues in their squad and they have to address it before Friday’s deadline to keep their top-flight status intact at the end of this season.

One of those problems is in the right-back position. Amid Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman’s injury problems, Dyche has been left with 39-year-old, Ashley Young as the only right-back option at the moment.

The former Manchester United star was shown a red card in the first game against the Seagulls and as a result, he was suspended for this weekend’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

19-year-old, Roman Quintyne started the game but it looks like he isn’t ready to help Everton. Therefore, signing a new right-back would be the right decision for Everton before the deadline.

Montiel to Everton

Kieran Trippier has previously been mentioned as a potential target. But Spanish outlet, ABC de Sevilla now reports that Everton have registered their interest in signing Sevilla star Gonzalo Montiel and they have already held talks to learn about the details of signing him before making a last-minute swoop.

Montiel spent a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest last season but they opted not to sign him permanently. However, the report says that the Reds are still open to bringing him back.

Montiel was part of the Argentinian national team – who won the World Cup 2022 and he even scored the winning penalty during the tiebreaker in the final against France.

The 27-year-old, valued at around £8m by Transfermarkt, still has two years left in his current contract. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Everton opt to sign him.