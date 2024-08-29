Tottenham could sign two more players before deadline

Tottenham Hotspur could still sign two more players before Friday’s deadline, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have strengthened the midfield department by signing Archie Gray from Leeds United. Additionally, Lucas Bergvall has joined the club this summer but his move was sealed earlier this year.

Ange Postecoglou has also decided to sign Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth in a club record £65m deal to reinforce the attacking department.

However, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has now reported that Spurs might not be done yet in this window and may be working in the ‘background’ to add more reinforcements as they have already done.

The journalist further claims that the North London club could make two more new signings before Friday’s deadline but he didn’t mention the positions they may bolster or their potential targets.

Tottenham eye double swoop

Romano said:

“I would not exclude anything from Tottenham. Apart from Solanke, who was always the top target, all other signings they’ve been very good at keeping in the background. I think, for Tottenham, there’s still the possibility to do one or two more signings. I’m not sure it’s going to be two, but it could be. I think Tottenham are going to be one of the clubs to follow in the final days.”

Tottenham lack depth in the centre-back position so Postecoglou could do with signing a new defender. However, it has been reported that the Lilywhites could sign a new wide attacker with Eberechi Eze being suggested as a serious option. It is going to be interesting to see who the North London club eventually sign over the coming days.

In addition to signing new players, Tottenham have also been busy selling their stars this summer. Piere-Emile Hojbejrg has joined Olympique de Marseille, while Bryan Gill has signed for Girona.

Moreover, Emerson Royal has been sold to AC Milan and Oliver Skipp has joined Leicester City. Ryan Sessegnon has also left the club upon the expiration of his contract and has now returned to his old club Fulham.

Additionally, Sergio Reguillon and Giovani Lo Celso are expected to leave the club before the end of this transfer window.