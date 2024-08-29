Everton ‘closing’ in on a deal to sign Orel Mangala

Everton are closing in on a deal to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Orel Mangala late in this transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees have already purchased Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jake O’Brien this summer to bolster the squad, while Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom have joined on loan. Additionally, Asmir Begovic has been hired to add depth to the goalkeeping department.

However, following a dire start to this season, the Merseyside club are looking to add more reinforcements before Friday’s deadline to hand Sean Dyche enough resources to help him survive relegation.

Midfield is an area that Dyche has identified that needs more firepower and writing on X, Romano has reported that Everton are closing in on a deal to sign Mangala from Lyon. They are looking to secure his signature on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

The journalist further claims that the Belgian international has already agreed to move to Goodison Park before the end of this transfer window.

He wrote:

“Everton are now closing in on deal for Oriel Mangala to join on loan with buy option clause from OL. Player has already accepted conditions of the deal.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Mangala is set to undergo his medical ahead of the move to Goodison Park, with Everton also holding an option to make the loan deal permanent for £34m.

Mangala to Everton

After joining Lyon on an initial loan deal from Nottingham Forest last winter, the 26-year-old made the switch permanently this summer however, it appears his time in France is set to be cut short.

The midfielder previously helped Forest survive relegation and Everton fans will be hoping that he will be able to do the same for them this season if he eventually joins over the next couple of days.

The midfielder is strong and dynamic, additionally, he is good in the air. Mangala is comfortable with possession and can play threading passes between the lines, moreover, he is efficient in defensive contributions. So, he has the necessary attributes to play in Dyche’s pragmatic system.

In addition to signing a new midfielder, the Merseyside club are also reportedly seeking a new right-back with Gonzalo Montiel and Kieran Trippier emerging as serious targets. Therefore, it remains to be seen how many new additions Everton eventually make before Friday’s deadline.