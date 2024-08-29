[Photos] Federico Chiesa poses in Liverpool shirt after completing £12.5m move from Juventus

Federico Chiesa has completed his move to Liverpool from Juventus in a deal worth up to £12.5m, the club has confirmed on Liverpoolfc.com today.

Arne Slot took his time to start revamping the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp this summer but after signing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia earlier this week, the Reds boss has secured another major signing in Chiesa.

The Italian international was made available for transfer by Juventus and Liverpool acted swiftly to get a deal agreed. Reports suggest the Reds will pay just £10m up front with a further £2.5m due in additional add-ons, taking the deal to £12.5m.

That is seen as a bargain figure for a player of Chiesa’s quality and experience in today’s market. After the agreement was reached between the clubs, the 26-year-old flew to Merseyside to undergo his medical and finalise personal terms.

Those formalities have been completed successfully, and Liverpool announced on their official website this afternoon that Chiesa has joined the club on a long term contract – believed to be a four-year deal.

So happy

After completing his move, Chiesa told the Liverpool website that he’s ‘so happy’ to be a Liverpool player and revealed that he jumped at the chance of moving to Anfield.

“I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. “So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

Chiesa was once regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Italian football and his superb form at Fiorentina earned him a £35m move to Juventus.

Unfortunately, injuries hampered his progress during his time in Turin but he still managed 10 goals in 37 appearances last season.

The Italian can play on either wing or even up front, so he’ll be another valuable option for Slot in the final third this season.

Chiesa will wear the No.14 shirt and has been registered in time to make his debut when Liverpool take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.