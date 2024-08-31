Two of four Premier League teams with 100% starts to the new season lock horns at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 31st August, at 12:30 UK time, as Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners come into the fixture off the back of an emphatic 2-0 win over Aston Villa away from home while the Seagulls defeated Manchester United in the 90th minute at the Amex Stadium.

Here is a look at how Arsenal could line-up:

GOALKEEPER: With Aaron Ramsdale joining Southampton, there are no doubts over David Raya starting barring any unforeseen fitness issues with the ex-Brentford star. He will keep his place in between the sticks against Brighton. New signing Neto isn’t eligible just yet.

DEFENDERS: Jurrien Timber started against Aston Villa. He is likely to get another nod as the left-back with Riccarso Calafiori and Oleksandro Zinchenko missing out.

Ben White will be on the right side once again while William Saliba and Gabriel will be the central defenders for Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu is still on the sidelines and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be back any time soon.

Merino blow

MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey and Declan Rice featured in a double pivot against Villa and Arteta is likely to stick with the duo. The Ghanaian seems to be finding a way back to form following an injury plagued 2023/24, while Rice is a certain starter.

Martin Odegaard will start as the number 10. He is an indispensable figure in the Arsenal team and will captain against Brighton.

There will be no start for Mikel Merino any time soon as Mikel Arteta confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the midfielder is facing ‘weeks’ out with a fractured shoulder. Merino suffered the injury in his first training session and it’s a major blow for Arsenal.

FORWARDS: Bukayo Saka will play as the right winger. He has a goal and a couple of assists in the first two Premier League games of the season and will look to add to his tally against Brighton.

Leandro Trossard is pushing for a recall after scoring off the bench against Villa, however, Arteta may stick with the pace of Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank and use Trossard as a weapon to use in the second half.

Gabriel Jesus is injured once more and so will miss the visit of Brighton. Kai Havertz will take his place as the striker and he will lead the line for Arsenal this weekend.

Here is a look at the way Arsenal may line-up on paper: