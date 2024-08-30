Arsenal ‘express interest’ in signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United

Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as Mikel Arteta desperately tries to sign a forward on deadline day, as per the Daily Mail.

The England international had been linked with a move to Liverpool earlier in the summer. Following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, the Reds appear to have cooled their interest in the 23-year-old.

Gordon is still attracting interest as the Daily Mail says Arsenal are now keen on signing the winger with sporting director Edu believed to be a huge fan of the player.

However, any potential move for Gordon is unlikely to happen on deadline day as Newcastle would be reluctant to lose such an important player so late in the transfer window.

Therefore, the report suggests that Arsenal may revisit their interest in Gordon next summer but they could still face a battle to lure him to North London as the attacker is reportedly settled in the North East.

The Daily Mail adds that the Magpies have also begun talks with Gordon over a new improved contract after a blistering first season at the club.

Arsenal plot Gordon swoop

Newcastle considered selling Gordon to stay within PSR rules during their discussion with Liverpool in late June. A move failed to materialise and now it appears Arsenal are showing a keen interest in the winger.

Gordon’s contract with the Magpies will run until the summer of 2026 with a transfer valuation of €60m (£50m) by Transfermarkt.

With just hours left of the summer window, reaching an agreement to sign Gordon today is highly unlikely unless Arsenal were to table an offer too good to turn down.

The most likely scenario is the Gunners will have to wait until next summer if they want to formalise their interest in the England attacker. It remains to be seen whether Arteta will secure his fourth signing of the summer with the attacker he desires.

Arsenal recently confirmed the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, following the earlier acquisitions of Riccardo Calafiori and David Raya on permanent deals from Bologna and Brentford respectively.