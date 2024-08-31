Tottenham reach agreement over option to but Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis

Tottenham have reached an agreement to be the ‘priority option’ to sign Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso in the future, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has been the jewel of Betis’ midfield since joining from Brazilian side Internacional in the last winter transfer window. His standout performances in the middle of the park for Manuel Pellegrini’s side have been impressive and they appear to have caught the attention of Tottenham.

According to Romano, Tottenham have reached a ‘complete agreement’ with Betis to be the ‘priority option’ to sign the United States International in future.

The Italian transfer guru also adds that the North London side will buy a percentage on any future sale of the New Jersey-born midfielder in case they decide against making a swoop for the American.

The agreement with Betis is part of the deal to send Gio Lo Celso in the opposite direction as both clubs work towards reaching an agreement, according to the source.

Cardoso still has five years left on his contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarín with a transfer valuation of €25m (£21m) by Transfermarkt.

‘Priority option’

Spurs’ deal for Cardoso means that they’re not necessarily bringing the midfield ace to the club this summer, but they’re purchasing the right to have first refusal to buy the player if he leaves Betis.

The American possesses immense qualities and it’s no surprise he’s already a 15-cap United States international at just 22.

Spurs seem to have identified the player’s potential to become a top player and they’ve now secured a deal where they’ll be able to sign him in future without any bidding war from other clubs.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been smart in their transfer strategy this summer and they’ve already secured the transfer of players who perfectly fit into the manager’s philosophy and playing style.

Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert have all joined Lucas Bergvall — who joined the club after a move was agreed last summer.

Spurs’ strategy with Cardoso is in tandem with the growing trend of paying for youngsters with huge potential.