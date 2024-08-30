Man Utd express interest in signing Edon Zhegrova

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing LOSC Lille star Edon Zhegrova, as per the transfer journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

The right-wing position has been a state of flux for the Red Devils over the last few years. Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously signed Jadon Sancho to address this position.

However, the move hasn’t turned out to be great as following the Norwegian’s departure, Sancho has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag and United are now looking to offload him.

Ten Hag purchased Antony from Ajax Amsterdam to finally resolve the right-wing issue but he has found it difficult to flourish in his career at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho played regularly on the right side of the attack last season and did well, while Amad Diallo has now started to show signs that he could be trusted to finally address United’s right-wing issue.

Zhegrova to Man Utd

However, the Red Devils hierarchy are keeping an eye on the market to sign a new left-footed right-winger and Pedulla says that Zhegrova is on their radar and they could make an attempt to sign him before tonight’s deadline.

The journalist further claims that the Lille star is very popular at the moment as apart from Man Utd, Fulham and Atalanta are also interested in him.

However, Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on this speculation and says that Lille have no intention of letting their star man leave late in this window.

The 25-year-old, valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt, displayed promising performances in Ligue 1 last term, scoring six goals and registering as many assists in 33 appearances. Moreover, he helped Les Dogues qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four.

The Kosovan is a technically gifted forward and is more of a creative attacker. He can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also works hard without possession.

However, it doesn’t look likely that the record Premier League champions will manage to secure his signature before the deadline.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, Man Utd will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.