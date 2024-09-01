Man Utd eye Antonee Robinson to replace Luke Shaw



According to The Sun, Manchester United have identified Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as a potential replacement for Luke Shaw during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were much fancied to sign a left-back this summer, but manager Erik ten Hag had different priorities in the end. The club signed three defenders in Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Joshua Zirkzee was recruited to bolster the strike force while midfielder Manuel Ugarte was the last high-profile signing on deadline day. The Uruguayan is expected to become the club’s regular in the no.6 role.

It is now reported by The Sun that Man United are lining up a January move for Robinson if they can recoup funds. He is seen as a long-term replacement for Shaw, who has been injury-prone in his career.

The 27-year-old’s ability and athleticism has impressed the Red Devils. Fulham won’t come in the way of him leaving if any club meets their £30 million asking price during the winter transfer window.

Possible deal

Shaw had a difficult 2023/24 season with multiple injuries. He made only 15 appearances throughout the campaign, but managed to become fit for England duty during the European Championship in Germany.

The Southampton graduate, however, suffered a calf injury on his return to pre-season training with United. He has been ruled out until the international break, but United may want a proper successor in hand.

Tyrell Malacia was signed from Feyenoord two years ago to provide the solution, but the Netherlands international has not played for the last 14 months, having failed to successfully recover from a knee problem.

Robinson would be a fine addition to the United ranks. The USA star has had a good start to the ongoing season with 2 assists in 3 league games and he is enjoying the best phase of his playing career.

With the high market prices going around, £30 million seems a bargain for Robinson. The big question mark is whether United can recoup that much from player sales during the January transfer window.