Everton considering making a move to sign Elijah Adebayo

Everton are reportedly considering making a move to sign Luton Town star Elijah Adebayo, as per the journalist Alan Nixon.

After moving to Kenilworth Road back in 2021, the 26-year-old helped his side gain promotion during the 2022/23 season. However, the Hatters couldn’t survive relegation last term and dropped straight down to the Championship.

Despite that, Adebayo displayed glimpses of his goal-scoring abilities in the Premier League last campaign, scoring 10 goals in 16 starts.

Now, Nixon has reported on Patreon that with Dominic Calvert-Lewin entering the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension yet, Everton are exploring options in the market as a potential replacement for him and have identified Adebayo as a serious option.

The journalist further claims that the Toffees could formalise their interest in signing the Luton star in January if they cash in on Calvert-Lewin in winter.

Adebayo to Everton

Rob Edwards’ side want a fee of around £15m-£20m to sell their star man and Everton can manage to secure his signature by matching the valuation should they eventually sell Calvert-Lewin.

The Merseyside club have found it difficult to score goals this season as they have only managed to put the ball back of the net twice in three games with both of those goals coming against Bournemouth last time out.

So, signing a new striker in January could be the right decision to help Sean Dyche survive relegation and Adebayo might be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him.

The Englishman, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, excellent in the air, good at holding-up the play and also works hard without possession. Therefore, he possesses the necessary attributes that Dyche wants in his striker.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the winter window.

Meanwhile, following three consecutive defeats in the Premier League, Everton have found themselves at the bottom of the table. So, they will be desperate to finally win their first game of this league campaign in the next game after the international break but achieving that won’t be easy as their next league fixture is against Aston Villa at Villa Park.