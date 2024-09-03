Man Utd declined Ten Hag’s request to re-sign Amrabat



According to journalist Andy Mitten, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was aiming to re-sign midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

The Red Devils went on a huge spending spree in the last transfer window. They spent close to £200 million to secure the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui.

Mitten has now revealed that Ten Hag wanted to keep Amrabat for another season, but the Dutchman did not receive the green light from the new management at Man United.

He said on the Talk of the Devils podcast: “Erik ten Hag wanted Amrabat for this season. And because of the chat within internally, that didn’t happen and that’s fine. This is how Manchester United are working now.”

Ugarte deal

Amrabat was signed on a temporary basis from Fiorentina last summer with an option to buy. The midfielder joined United on the back of a brilliant World Cup with Morocco where he was dubbed as ‘world-class‘ by manager Walid Regragui.

His work rate was exemplary during the tournament and many believed that Amrabat could displace Casemiro to become the club’s regular starter from the no.6 role under ten Hag.

However, nothing of that sort happened. The 28-year-old could not cope with the demands of the Premier League and he was easily bypassed by opponents in the centre of the park.

Amrabat started to get into his groove during the final month of the campaign. He delivered a superb performance against Manchester City in the shock FA Cup triumph.

Despite this, United made it clear that they did not want to re-sign him. Ten Hag wanted him for another year, possibly on loan, but the new management did not oblige to his request.

The club have signed an upgrade on Amrabat in Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan is much better with the ball at his feet and is also more depth when it comes to making tackles and winning duels.

His discipline is a possible concern for the Red Devils, but the 23-year-old will have an important role to play if United want to qualify for the Champions League for the 2025/26 season.

Ugarte and Amrabat could lock horns in the Europa League next month when United visit Fenerbahce. Amrabat signed for the Turkish giants before the summer transfer deadline.