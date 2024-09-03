Man Utd closely tracking Juventus star Juan Cabal



According to TuttoJuve, Manchester United are closely monitoring Juventus left-back Juan Cabal ahead of a potential approach in January.

The Red Devils had a huge spending spree this summer. They signed Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte for almost £200 million. Despite the outlay, the club are yet to find a permanent solution at left-back with the persistent injury problems of Luke Shaw.

Shaw picked up a calf injury in pre-season training with United and he is anticipated to return after the international break. However, his unreliability could urge the club to spend on another left-back, considering Tyrell Malacia has been on the sidelines for the past 14 months with a nagging knee problem.

TuttoJuve today claim that United have had officials monitoring Cabal, who only joined Juventus from Hellas Verona in July this year. The Bianconeri purchased him for £10 million and it is claimed that the Turin giants will demand at least £25 million for his exit. United are keeping tabs and could make an offer in the coming months.

Possible deal

United have had a tough start to the Premier League campaign and they have had concerns in the left-back role. Diogo Dalot was caught out of position for Brighton & Hove Albion’s late winner last month and there was another similar occurrence in the 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to reinstate Shaw into the starting XI, but the big question mark is whether he can stay fit over a prolonged period of games. Another setback could put the club in jeopardy. We won’t be surprised if the board give the green light to invest on a new left-back this winter.

Cabal signed for Juventus from Verona this summer and he has been exceptional in the defensive aspect of his game. He has won a stunning 71% of his ground duels and 100% of his aerial duels for the Bianconeri in Serie A. He has also averaged 2.3 clearances with 86% of his passes successfully completed. The 23-year-old looks a huge talent and United could make a genuine attempt to sign him when the transfer window reopens at the beginning of 2025.