Tottenham & Man Utd eyeing swoop to sign Lois Openda

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign RB Leipzig star Lois Openda, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

After being impressed by the Belgian’s goal-scoring abilities in Ligue 1, the German club opted to sign him from RC Lens last summer. The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Bundesliga last campaign, scoring 24 goals and registering seven assists in 34 league appearances.

The striker has started the new season impressively as well, scoring three goals in as many games. He scored twice against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend and snapped Xabi Alonso’s side’s impressive unbeaten streak.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of Sport Bild, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd and Tottenham are interested in Openda and they even attempted to sign him this summer. But, the player rejected a move in favour of remaining at Red Bull Arena.

However, if he continues to showcase his qualities in the German top-flight then Tottenham or Man Utd could make a concrete approach over the coming months. Leipzig would welcome a ‘mega sale’ of Openda should they receive an offer of around £63m [€75m].

Battle

The report says Man Utd and Tottenham aren’t the only Premier League clubs interested in purchasing him as Chelsea are also in this race.

The Blues attempted to bolster the attack by signing Victor Osimhen this summer but a deal eventually didn’t materialise. So, they could now look to sign the Belgian as a potential alternative option to the Nigerian.

After signing Joshua Zirkzee this summer, the Red Devils currently have the Dutchman and Rasmus Hojlund as the two centre-forward options. So, they don’t need to sign a new striker to add more depth in this position.

On the other hand, Spurs opted to strengthen the attack by signing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record £65m fee. But, the Lilywhites could do with signing a new striker to support the Englishman as it seems Richarlison hasn’t been able to win Ange Postecoglou’s trust and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him next year.