Arsenal or Tottenham could sign Eberechi Eze in £68m deal next year

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were some of the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer after his 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Newcastle United were also mooted to be in the picture but the Magpies, just like the north Londoners, decided against making a concrete move for him.

Palace’s chairman Steve Parish said that he was ‘astounded’ that there was no interest in the 26-year-old but at the same time, those at the club will be relieved that another one of their key players has not followed Michael Olise in departing Selhurst Park in the same transfer window.

Daily Mail (via Caught Offside) has reported that Eze ‘will be available’ for £68 million next year with his release clause set to reactivate during the summer’s transfer window.

The report adds that £60 million would be due in fixed proceeds to Palace, while an additional £8 million would be payable in add-ons though the Eagles are open to negotiating a price separately from the release clause.

Arsenal and Spurs are expected to be keen on signing Eze next year so the North London giants could go head-to-head over his signature in 2025.

Eze a top signing

Eberechi Eze is one of the Premier League’s finest players and it is only a matter of time before he joins a bigger club. Given that he will turn 27 next year in June, he might not want to delay his progression for much later.

Arsenal and Tottenham would benefit from a quality signing in midfield, but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can convince him to join the club with Martin Odegaard playing in Eze’s preferred role.

The Norwegian is a key piece in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven and therefore, Eze’s career at the Emirates Stadium could start as a secondary option. While he can play on the right wing too, the competition would be just as fierce as Bukayo Saka is a nailed-on starter for Arsenal.

At Spurs, however, he would be guaranteed a spot in the first team either on the right flank or in an advanced role in midfield next to James Maddison and so the Lilywhites could be a more attractive destination for him than Arsenal.

Newcastle United could also flex their financial muscle when trying to sign Eze but if the player’s sporting ambitions supersede his financial goals, he would not really look beyond two promising and young sides like Arsenal and Tottenham in his next move.