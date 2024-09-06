Tottenham or Man Utd could sign Turkish star Yusuf Yazici

Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United could reportedly sign Turkish star Yusuf Yazici, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After joining Les Dogues back in 2019, the 27-year-old enjoyed a successful spell in Ligue 1, winning the league title and also won the French Super Cup.

However, after leaving Lille at the end of June as a free agent, the midfielder hasn’t been able to find a new club yet and is still exploring his options before deciding his next step.

Now, reporting on HITC, Bailey has reported that Man Utd and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Yazici and apart from those clubs, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Southampton have all been handed the opportunity to sign him.

Now, it remains to be seen whether any of those Premier League clubs eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him. However, the journalist says Galatasaray are currently the favourite to secure his signature.

Man Utd & Tottenham offered Yazici

The 27-year-old is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position as well as the false nine role.

However, Man Utd already have Bruno Fernandes in the squad, additionally, Erik ten Hag also has Mason Mount at his disposal to deploy in the attacking midfield position. So, the Red Devils don’t need to add more depth in this position.

On the other hand, Tottenham have James Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski is comfortable playing in the number ten role if needed and new signing Wilson Odobert is also capable of playing in this position. Therefore, Ange Postecoglou also doesn’t need to add more firepower in this position at the moment.

Meanwhile, Man Utd were very active in the recently concluded summer window as they signed Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte to reinforce the squad.

However, despite a successful summer window, the record Premier League champions have endured a dire start to this campaign, losing two of the first three games.

On the other hand, Spurs also made a few new additions this summer to bolster the squad with Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Odobert joining the club.