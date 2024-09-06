Liverpool to reignite interest in signing Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool are planning to reignite their interest in signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi next year, as per GiveMeSport.

It was widely reported that the Reds were keen on signing a new holding midfielder in the recently concluded summer window and the Spaniard emerged as the primary target. However, following the 25-year-old’s decision to stay at La Real, they didn’t go for any alternative target.

Now, GMS states that although the Merseyside club failed to secure Zubimendi’s signature this summer, they haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him. Arne Slot’s side are planning to keep a close eye on his performances this season before reigniting their interest next summer.

The report says Zubimendi was open to moving to Anfield but in fear of upsetting his boyhood club’s hierarchy, he opted to stay at Reale Arena. They weren’t happy with the way Liverpool tried to sign him just after Spain’s European Championship triumph with the midfielder being a part of the squad.

However, considering Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his current contract, Real Sociedad could be helpless to keep hold of him in future.

Zubimendi to Liverpool

GMS says Real Madrid are also interested in him but the Merseyside club aren’t fearful about Los Blancos’ potential threat in this deal. Moreover, Arsenal were also eyeing a swoop for Zubimendi this summer but Liverpool aren’t concerned about the North London club in this race as they have signed Mikel Merino and may not look to go for the Spaniard anymore.

The 25-year-old is a technically gifted player and is the perfect option to play in the holding midfield position for a possession-based system. Arne Slot likes to play a similar brand of football so Zubimendi would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to revive their interest in signing him next year to strengthen the midfield.

Meanwhile, following three consecutive victories in the Premier League, Liverpool will face off against Nottingham Forest next in the league after the international break before commencing the Champions League campaign against AC Milan. So, a busy run of fixtures lies ahead for Slot’s side.