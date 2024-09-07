West Ham submit offer to sign Joel Matip immediately

West Ham United have submitted a proposal to sign former Liverpool star Joel Matip immediately, as per Caught Offside.

The Hammers were very active in the recently concluded summer window after appointing Julen Lopetegui as the new manager. They signed nine new players to hand the Spanish boss the necessary tools to help him implement his style of football and find success this season.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined the club to bolster the backline, while Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme signed to strengthen the attack.

Moreover, Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler moved to the London Stadium to reinforce the midfield department. However, it appears the East London club are still looking to sign a new face to add more depth to their squad.

Caught Offside states that West Ham are interested in signing Matip and have already submitted a proposal to secure his signature immediately.

Matip to West Ham

However, Lopetegui’s side aren’t the only club in this race as Leicester City, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth have also registered their interest in signing the Cameroonian and he now has to make his mind up about where he wants to play next.

Following a successful eight-year spell at Liverpool, the 33-year-old left Anfield as a free agent at the beginning of July. He won the Premier League title, Champions League trophy, Club World Cup and multiple cup competitions during his time with the Reds.

However, his final season at the club was cut short following a serious knee injury. So, he has been out of action for almost a year and it would be difficult for him to showcase his best straightaway if he were to join West Ham over the coming days.

The 6ft 4in tall defender is an experienced campaigner and is an elite defender so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Lopetegui’s side if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Hammers eventually manage to lure him to the London Stadium to reinforce their defensive department.

Meanwhile, West Ham have had a mixed start this season as after losing to Aston Villa in the opening Premier League fixture, they bounced back immediately and won against Crystal Palace.

But, right before the international stage, they were thrashed by Manchester City. Now, West Ham will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Fulham after the hiatus.