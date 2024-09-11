Man Utd competing with Real Madrid for Juanlu Sanchez



According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United are competing with Real Madrid to sign Sevilla youngster Juanlu Sanchez.

The Red Devils had a productive summer transfer window where they made five high-quality signings. Manuel Ugarte was the final arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. The Uruguayan midfielder is anticipated to make his debut after the international break and he is expected to become a key player from the holding midfield role.

AS now report that United are aiming to add more quality in the centre of the park and they have their sights on landing Sanchez from Sevilla. The Mancunian giants are prepared to compete with Madrid, who have been monitoring Sanchez’s performances over a considerable period of time.

Sanchez, who can play as a right-back or central midfielder, has a release clause worth £17 million in his existing Sevilla contract. His deal expires in the summer of 2026 and it is claimed that Sevilla could look to increase the figure with a renewal amid high-profile interest in signing him.

Good potential

The 21-year-old recently had a good summer Olympics with the Spanish Under-23 side. He made 4 appearances for his country with 3 of those from the substitutes’ bench. Sanchez was still effective from the right-back position and he scored the all-important winner against Morocco in the semi-final.

Spain went on to secure the gold medal with a 5- 3 victory over France in extra-time. Sanchez made a big impression in Paris and he has continued the good form for Sevilla this campaign. The youngster has started in central midfield in his 4 appearances in La Liga, providing a solitary assist in the process.

United have recently changed their transfer policy with the prime focus on recruiting talents with plenty of potential. Sanchez could fall into this category. He is learning his trade at 21, but has caught the eye with his ball-playing ability, forward mindedness and ability to score as well as create chances.

With Madrid in the hunt for his services, United need to be pro-active to win the race. They have already done so this summer by beating Los Blancos to the signature of Leny Yoro from Lille. We won’t be surprised if United repeat the feat by prising Sanchez away ahead of the Champions League holders.