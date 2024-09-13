Arsenal boss offers update on Odegaard, Merino and more ahead of Spurs trip

Mikel Arteta has provided a team news and injury update ahead of Arsenal’s huge Premier League clash away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The big talking point was the fitness of Martin Odegaard after the Arsenal skipper arrived back from international duty nursing an ankle injury. The attacking midfielder sustained the injury while playing for Norway against Austria on Monday night and he flew back to London on crutches sparking fears he’s facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Norwegian team doctor suggested that Odegaard will be out for at least three weeks. However, Arteta has offered a slightly more positive update after appearing to not rule his captain out of Sunday’s huge NLD.

Arteta said Odegaard needed more tests before they’ll know the full extent of the problem but suggested that with 48 hours to go before the Spurs game, we’d have to ‘wait and see what happens’.

Arteta also provided an update on the fitness of Mikel Merino and said Arsenal’s summer signing is progressing well in his recovery from a fractured shoulder but it was too soon to say when the Spaniard will be available.

Boost

The Gunners were also handed a major boost after Arteta confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is back in training and should be available to face Tottenham on Sunday.

The Brazilian international has missed Arsenal’s last two games with a groin injury but looks set to return for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend as long as he comes through the final training session today.

Arteta also revealed that Riccardo Calafiori will be assessed at training today before a decision is made over his fitness. The defender picked up a knock on international duty so it remains to be seen whether he’ll feature against Spurs.

Arteta told reporters at his pre match press conference today:

On Odegaard Odegaard “needs some more tests” on his ankle injury. Adds: “He is super positive about everything but we have to wait and see.” Q: You are not ruling him out of Sunday? Arteta: “Players with 48 hours are always available but let’s see what happens.” per James Olley on Jesus Gabi was out there. He’s got another session tomorrow and if everything goes well he’ll be with us. on Merino Better, it’s a slow process and it takes a while to heal. We’re using this time to make sure he understands and is back to help the team straight away. on Calafiori He’s another one where we’ll have to wait another day. [per Kaya Kaynak]

While the trip to Tottenham is likely to come too soon, Arsenal will be praying that Odegaard is back quickly as he’s a vital part of Arteta’s side. With Declan Rice and Merino also out this weekend, the Gunners have limited options in midfield.

However, Jesus’ return will be a big boost as he’ll give Arsenal another option up front, which could allow Kai Havertz to drop back into midfield if Arteta wants.

Here’s a video of Arteta’s update on Odegaard via Sky Sports: