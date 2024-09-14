Tottenham held talks to sign Fermin Lopez this summer

Tottenham Hotspur held talks with Barcelona over a deal to sign Fermin Lopez this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Relevo.

After coming through the Blaugrana’s famous La Masia youth system, the 21-year-old made his senior debut last year. Although he hasn’t been able to secure his place in the Catalan giants’ starting eleven yet, he has already showcased his qualities whenever he has been given a chance.

The midfielder managed to score 11 goals in 18 starts in all competitions last season. Following that, he was selected to play for Spain in the European Championship. He only featured half an hour in this competition but ended up winning the tournament.

Lopez was also called up in the Spain squad for the Olympics and he played a key role in helping his country win the Gold medal, scoring six goals and registering an assist in six appearances.

So, it seems having been impressed by the Spaniard’s recent displays for club and country, Spurs have registered their interest in signing him.

Lopez to Tottenham

Relevo states that Tottenham were ‘at the helm’ to secure Lopez’s signature this summer and even opened talks with Barcelona to learn about the details of signing him.

However, the Blaugrana eventually blocked any potential move as they made it clear that they have no intention of letting him leave unless his potential suitors such as Tottenham trigger his €400m [£338m] release clause.

Given Lopez is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, there is no chance Tottenham will pay such a ridiculous amount to sign the youngster, but they retain an interest should Barca put a more realistic price-tag on his head.

The Spaniard is a highly talented player and his willingness to work hard without possession is an ideal attribute to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system.

Moreover, he is technically sound, can link-up the play, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines and can also create opportunities for the attackers.

Following Dani Olmo’s arrival at Barcelona, Lopez might get even less game-time this season compared to last campaign. So, Spurs might be able to persuade him to join next summer if they revive their interest.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to reignite their interest in signing Lopez next year having failed to purchase him this summer.