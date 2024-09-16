Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Karim Adeyemi

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Jadon Sancho’s departure this summer, the Red Devils currently have Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony as the options to deploy on the flanks.

However, after joining the club from Ajax Amsterdam in a big money move a couple of years ago, Antony has failed to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

He was tentatively linked with a move away from the club this summer, but he eventually decided to remain at Old Trafford. However, the Brazilian has now fallen in the pecking order and if he can’t manage to revive his career this season, Man Utd may eventually look to cash-in on him next year.

Fichajes reports that Erik ten Hag’s side have started showing ‘strong interest’ in Adeyemi and are ‘determined’ to secure his signature in 2025. The player is willing to take the next step in his career and fight for big prizes in future so he would be ready to leave to move to the Premier League.

Battle

However, the report claims Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for the German and are ready to provide stiff competition for the record Premier League champions over this deal.

Adeyemi, valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract so Dortmund are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to sell their star asset next year.

Juventus were heavily linked with a move for him this summer but they couldn’t manage to get a deal done before the deadline.

With Mohamed Salah’s future still hanging in balance, the Reds are seemingly lining up options to replace him in-case he doesn’t stay at the club. He has entered the final nine months of his current contract but hasn’t committed his future with the Merseyside club yet.

Adeyemi is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

The 22-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in future so he would certainly strengthen Liverpool or Man Utd’s attack if either club purchase him in 2025.