Arsenal and Liverpool ‘tracking’ Girona duo Viktor Tsygankov and Miguel Gutierrez

Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘tracking’ highly-rated Girona duo Viktor Tsygankov and Miguel Gutierrez ahead of possible January moves, according to Caughtoffside.

The duo played pivotal roles in Girona’s historic Champions League qualification last season where the Blanquivermells finished third. Tsygankov recorded 15 goals and assists while Gutierrez provided 11 goals and assists from the right full-back position across all competitions last season.

According to Caughtoffside, Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the duo ahead of potential January swoops. The pair tracked the duo during the UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

However, both clubs faced stiff competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa who also had scouts present at the French capital to watch both players, as per the report.

The report adds that both Tsygankov and Gutierrez have caught the eye of Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery and Arne Slot, with all three managers appreciating their potential.

While letting both players go would considerably weaken Girona for the second half of the season, Caughtoffside claims that the Spanish club would be open to the departure of both players this January if they receive the right offers.

Arsenal and Liverpool eye Girona duo

Both Tsygankov and Gutierrez have three years left on their contract at the Estadi Montilivi, and Caughtoffside reports that a move to the Premier League is appealing to the duo, but deals for the pair could cost up to £63m.

Arsenal bolstered key areas in their squad in the recently concluded summer transfer window with Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori and David Raya joining on permanent deals while Neto and Raheem Sterling joined on loan.

On the other hand, Liverpool only signed Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa with the former remaining on loan at Valencia until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Tsygankov would be a massive addition to both clubs as his goalscoring prowess, creativity and relentless work rate align with what Arteta and Slot demand from their wingers.

Gutierrez on the other hand is one of the best attacking left full-backs in Europe. His seven assists in Laliga was just one of the three defenders to make the top 25 lists for the most assists in the Spanish division last season.

The duo possess immense qualities and it’s no surprise Premier League giants like Arsenal and Liverpool are vying for their signatures.