Chelsea ready tempting offer to sign Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea remain keen on landing a striker in 2025 and although Victor Osimhen is their primary option, an alternative to the Nigerian has emerged in the shape of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

In their bid to land the Argentine international, the Blues are ready to table a tempting offer to Inter Milan. As per Football Transfers, Chelsea are willing to include Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhaylo Mudryk in a swap deal for the South American hitman.

Martinez recently penned a deal at the Giuseppe Meazza until 2028 and is valued at £93 million by Inter Milan, the report adds, and Chelsea are prepared to sweeten the deal by offering a up to three players – whose collective valuation stands at £110 million.

A transfer for Martinez is still in its formative stages but it will not come as a surprise if the west Londoners formally show an interest in his signing next summer.

Martinez better suited for Chelsea than Osimhen

Lautaro Martinez is the captain at Inter Milan but having enjoyed a successful career in Italy, he could be open to the prospect of pursuing a new challenge, especially in the Premier League.

The World Cup winner would perhaps be a better option for Chelsea as compared to Osimhen. Not only is he a more capable player in areas outside the box, but his conduct off the field is also better than that of the Napoli marksman, who is now on loan at Galatasaray.

Osimhen has caused controversy in the past by raising questions over his continuity in Naples while the issue regarding his future in the recently concluded transfer window was also not handled as professionally as it should have been by him and his entourage.

On the contrary, Martinez has maintained a low profile amid rumours linking him with a move away from the San Siro, and his dedication to Inter Milan has seen him get rewarded with the captain’s armband.

He would certainly be an exciting signing for Chelsea but the Blues’ attempt of signing him in a swap deal might be completely rebuked, especially given that would be offering players who have severely underperformed for them in recent years.