West Ham on ‘red alert’ over Leon Goretzka’s situation at Bayern Munich

West Ham United’s intensive investments from the summer transfer window have not exactly worked out as Julen Lopetegui would have liked with the Hammers lacking chemistry across all areas and consequently winning just one out of four Premier League matches so far.

They take on Chelsea next, a fixture which they will be second favourites to win, and a 20% success rate in his first five league games in charge would understandably put the manager under pressure.

However, West Ham continue to be linked with a number of players for more ambitious transfers ahead of January with Leon Goretzka the latest name associated with them. The Sun has claimed that West Ham are on ‘red alert’ over the German’s situation at Bayern Munich and are eyeing an ambitious move for the midfielder.

Goretzka faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena having been left out of Vincent Kompany’s plans and with no guarantees over improved prominence under the Belgian, a departure in January is on the cards.

The report adds that West Ham are ‘long-term admirers’ of Goretzka but they face competition from Manchester United. The German’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £25 million and his contract expires in 2026, so the Premier League duo could snap him up in a bargain deal.

January move unlikely

Goretzka is unlikely to be granted a move away from Bayern Munich in January as Vincent Kompany would not want to compromise on his squad depth without signing an able replacement, especially when the player in concern is someone as experienced and influential as the former Schalke midfielder.

West Ham will also be hesitant to spend a sizeable sum for a player in the winter amid concerns that they could breach the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules by spending beyond their means.

Moreover, Goreztka’s wage amounting to £273,000 per week is also likely to be a deterrent in the Hammers’ possible pursuit of the German. Manchester United could also be in the picture and for the midfielder, it may be a more fruitful destination as compared to West Ham, coming in from Bayern.

Only time will tell what happens with the 29-year-old but having played just 10 minutes across all competitions this summer, it is fair to say that he probably has one foot outside Bayern Munich already.