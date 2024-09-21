Man Utd to step up efforts to sign Leon Goretzka in January

Manchester United are reportedly planning to step up their efforts to sign Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka in January, as per the German football expert Christian Falk.

The Red Devils recently purchased Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from the Bavarian club this summer and they are now plotting a raid on the German giants once again.

On Caught Offside, Falk has reported that Bayern Munich were ready to sell Goretzka this summer but the player decided to remain at Allianz Arena. However, the player has been on the periphery thus far this season so he could change his mind and leave the club in January if his situation doesn’t change over the coming months.

The German expert further states that Man Utd were interested in the 29-year-old previously and if they wish to sign a new midfielder in the winter window then they could look to make a swoop to sign him in mid-season. Falk also says that Goretzka is a quality player and would be a good fit for the record Premier League champions.

Goretzka to Man Utd

He said:

“Manchester United were previously interested in his[Goretzka] services. I think they know that Bayern Munich players have quality and he would be a good fit, plus they were interested previously. I am sure if they need someone in midfield in the winter window, and were to knock on Bayern’s door, there’s a big chance.”

Man Utd decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Manuel Ugarte this summer but it is expected that they would be looking to add more reinforcements in this area next year.

Casemiro hasn’t been able to showcase his best in recent times so United are reportedly open to letting him leave if a good offer comes in. Moreover, Christian Eriksen has entered the final year of his current contract and is likely to leave the club at the end of this season.

Goretzka, valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years.

However, he is set to turn 30 very soon and considering United are planning to build a squad for the future, he wouldn’t be an ideal option to reinforce the squad.