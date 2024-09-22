Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Milos Kerkez

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Cherries from AZ Alkmaar last summer, the 20-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term, helping his side finish in mid-table.

The youngster has started the new campaign in a similar manner and Fichajes claims that the defender’s recent ‘outstanding performances’ haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already attracted the attention of a few big Premier League clubs.

Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on signing Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson – who has already entered his 30s. However, the report says that Man Utd are also keen on purchasing the 20-year-old as they are looking to address their left-back issues.

Erik ten Hag was left without a specialist left-back last season due to the injury problems of Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. The duo has reportedly been edging closer to returning to full fitness but they remain sidelined at the moment so Ten Hag has been forced to use Diogo Dalot – who is a right-back by traits – in this position.

The Spanish outlet states that apart from Man Utd and Liverpool, Chelsea are also in this race as they are looking to sign a new left-back to replace Ben Chilwell – who is reportedly out of Enzo Maresca’s plan so he is set to leave the club soon.

Having recently signed the Hungarian, Bournemouth don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £29m.

The youngster is quick, strong, efficient going forward, can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Kerkez is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually go head-to-head with each other over the Hungarian’s signature next year.