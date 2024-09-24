Arsenal ‘monitoring’ Aston Villa star Jhon Duran as Viktor Gyokeres alternative

Arsenal are ‘monitoring’ Aston Villa’s centre-forward Jhon Duran as an alternative to first-choice target Viktor Gyökeres ahead of the January transfer window, as per Football Transfers.

Arsenal were linked with several centre-forwards in the summer including Gyökeres, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Šeško, but ultimately ended the transfer window without signing a new frontman.

According to Football Transfers, Gyökeres was Arsenal’s priority over the past summer – but his €100m (£83m) valuation was too steep to sign the in-form forward – who has already provided 14 goal contributions in nine matches across all competitions for Sporting CP.

With his release clause not effective in the January transfer window, Arsenal have now turned their attention to other alternatives and Villa’s Duran has been earmarked as a possible option, as per the report.

The Colombia international was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, but the West London club failed to match Villa’s £40m valuation, according to the report.

Considering his prolific form in front of goal, £40m should be within Arsenal’s reach for the 20-year-old who has netted four goals in five Premier League matches this season.

Prolific forward

Arsenal have addressed a lot of issues in their squad in the past few seasons and they’ve assembled a strong squad that has challenged for the League title in the past two seasons.

Defensively, Arteta’s side have continued from their compact defence that conceded only 29 goals last season, the least by any team in the top five Leagues in Europe.

While they have shown their defensive capability this season, and compactness in midfield, a worrying part of the pitch that needs an intervention is the centre-forward role.

In Gary Lineker’s words: ‘Arsenal are probably a centre forward away from winning things’.

Adding a prolific hitman to their team could be the last piece of the puzzle they need to stake a claim at the Premier League title and also go the distance in European competitions.

Duran has been in remarkable form this season and has showcased his immense finishing ability, an asset that could be pivotal to Arsenal’s quest for the Premier League title.

After conceding a last-grasp equaliser against Manchester City, the Gunners will hope to return to winning ways when they host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 28 September.