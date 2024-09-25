West Ham launched bid to sign Palmeiras star Richard Rios

West Ham United reportedly submitted formal proposals to sign Palmeiras star Richard Rios this summer, as per Globo Esporte.

After appointing Julen Lopetegui as the new manager to succeed David Moyes, the Hammers splashed big money in the summer window to reinforce the squad and hand the Spanish boss the necessary tools to implement his system and achieve success this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo joined the club to bolster the backline, while Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler were signed to strengthen the midfield.

Moreover, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville were hired to reinforce the frontline. However, despite a successful summer window, the East London club have endured a difficult start to this season as they are currently 14th in the table with four points from five games, losing three matches.

Now, Globo Esporte states (via Sport Witness) that although West Ham signed Rodriguez and Soler to beef up the engine room, they were also looking at other options and were ‘most interested’ in signing Rios.

Rios to West Ham

Brazilian outlet Bolavip reported that West Ham even submitted two official proposals worth up to £21m but Palmeiras eventually rejected the offers as they didn’t want to let him leave the club.

Now, the Colombian has signed a new contract with Palmeiras and therefore, it wouldn’t be easy for the Hammers to sign him if they revive their interest next year.

The 24-year-old has burst onto the scene after displaying his qualities in the Copa America this summer, helping his side reach the final of the competition before losing to the eventual champions Argentina.

The South American is a strong and dynamic midfielder. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Rios is a talented player and would have been a shrewd acquisition for West Ham had they managed to lure him to the London Stadium this summer.

However, having failed to secure his signature this summer, it is going to be interesting to see whether Lopetegui’s side eventually opt to revive their interest in signing him in 2025.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League, West Ham will take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup in midweek before taking on Brentford in the Premier League next weekend.