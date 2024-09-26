West Ham ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Julio Enciso

West Ham United are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Julio Enciso, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite spending big money in the summer transfer window, the Hammers have endured a disappointing start to this season under the new manager Julen Lopetegui. They are currently 14th in the Premier League table with four points from five games.

So, it appears the Spanish boss feels he still needs more reinforcements to implement his system and achieve success. Therefore, the East London club have started exploring the market before the upcoming January transfer window.

According to the report by Fichajes, West Ham are interested in South American ‘gem’ Enciso and are pushing to lure him to the London Stadium. They are already ‘preparing an offer’ of around £29m-£33m to sign the midfielder and Brighton could eventually cash-in on him, although they wouldn’t make it easy for his potential suitors.

The youngster is set to enter the final year of his current contract next summer therefore, Brighton are seemingly open to letting him leave next year to make the most profit out of his departure and avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Enciso to West Ham

Enciso burst onto the scene after showcasing his qualities in the Premier League a couple of years ago having joined the Seagulls back in 2022. However, the Paraguyan’s development has halted a bit in recent times due to his injury problems.

The 20-year-old is a specialist attacking midfielder. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can link-up the play, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is also efficient in creating chances for the attackers.

Enciso is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in future. However, in order to reach his full potential, he needs to stay fit and play regularly.

The Brighton star would definitely be a shrewd signing for West Ham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.