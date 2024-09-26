Liverpool
Arne Slot praises Cody Gakpo’s defending vs West Ham
Liverpool continued their winning streak with a resounding 5-1 triumph over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup third round tie on Wednesday evening.
The Hammers took the lead from a Jarrell Quansah own goal in the 21st minute, but the Reds made a quick response with Diogo Jota equalising 4 minutes later. Jota immediately doubled the club’s lead after the half-time break.
Mohamed Salah extended Liverpool’s advantage in the 74th minute before Edson Alvarez’s sending off. Cody Gakpo put the gloss on the fantastic performance with two quick fire goals in the 90th and 93rd minute.
In his post-match presser, manager Arne Slot was pleased with Diogo Jota and Gakpo scoring braces. He was particularly impressed with the latter after he made a clearance in his own box before bagging his late brace.
He said as per Liverpool’s official website: “He scored two really good goals and Cody I think it was 10, 15 or 20 minutes before the end where he cleared the ball in his own 18-yard box and that is also what he brings to our game apart from scoring two.”
Gakpo had a storming performance with 94% passes completed and 100% successful long balls. He scored with 2 of his 4 shots on target and looked lively from the left side of the Reds attack with 100% take-ons won.
The 25-year-old has been knocking on the door for a starting berth in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see whether he has convinced Slot to start him in the forthcoming match against Wolves away from home.
Luis Diaz has made the left wing position his own with his stellar performances. It could be Darwin Nunez to make way for Gakpo, but Jota could also push for the same berth after scoring twice against the Hammers too.
Liverpool suffered a huge setback with a dismal 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest after the internationals, but they have responded in exemplary fashion with three victories in three different competitions under Slot.
