Liverpool considering signing Quinten Timber in January

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a potential swoop to sign Feyenoord star Quinten Timber in January, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being appointed as the new manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp, Arne Slot first prioritised strengthening the midfield department by signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer.

However, after being rejected by the Spaniard, the Reds opted not to go for any alternative options, instead, they signed Federico Chiesa late in the window to reinforce the attack.

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, having failed to beef up the engine room this summer, Liverpool are looking to add depth in this area in January.

Zubimendi remains the priority option for the Merseyside club but they have now drawn up an alternative option in-case they fail to secure the Real Sociedad star’s signature once again and Timber is on Slot’s shortlist.

Timber to Liverpool

The 23-year-old is the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber. But, he is a midfielder, unlike his brother. After ranking through Ajax Amsterdam’s youth system, Timber joined FC Utrecht before signing for Feyenoord back in 2022.

He has already played almost 100 games for the Eredivisie giants and helped his side win the league title a couple of years ago. Now, he has established himself as the club captain.

The midfielder, valued at around £23m by Transfermarkt, flourished in his career under Slot at De Kuip so the Liverpool boss is familiar with Timber’s qualities and is now looking to reunite with his former colleague at Anfield.

The Feyenoord star usually plays in the box-to-box role but is also comfortable in the deep-lying playmaker position and the number ten role.

The youngster is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Timber to strengthen the midfield department in the upcoming winter window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 5-1 victory over West Ham United in the EFL Cup midweek, Liverpool will travel to Molineux Stadium to face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this weekend.