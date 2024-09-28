Liverpool identify Pulisic as surprise Salah replacement



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Liverpool have identified AC Milan star Christian Pulisic as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside giants have made a superb start to the 2024/25 season under new manager Arne Slot. Salah has been their stand-out performer in the final 3rd with 4 goals and 4 assists from 7 appearances. Despite this, the Egyptian’s future at the club remains uncertain with his contract concluding next summer.

Calciomercato claim that Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes has been earmarked as a successor to Salah, but the Reds are wary that they could be priced out by president Florentino Perez, given his staggering £1 billion release clause. The other alternative is Pulisic, who has transformed his career after leaving Chelsea for Milan.

Surprise target

Pulisic arrived at Chelsea as a replacement for Eden Hazard in the summer of 2019, but he struggled to live up to the expectations. The USA international managed only 26 goals and 19 assists from 145 appearances for the Blues. He made the switch to the Rossoneri last year and has since transformed his fortunes.

The 26-year-old has 33 goal contributions from 57 games for the Rossoneri – 7 of those coming this season. Pulisic has found a new lease of life with the Milan giants, but we would be surprised if Liverpool consider him to replace Salah. The versatile ace was inconsistent at Chelsea and he could not adapt to the higher intensity.

The former Dortmund man was also prone to picking up regular injuries. Pulisic, who is currently valued at £33 million by Transfermarkt, won’t be a good choice in our opinion. The Reds should instead focus on landing Athletic Bilbao sensation Nico Williams, who can easily operate from both wide attacking positions.

He is just entering the peak of his career at 22 and would represent a much better acquisition. The Euro 2024 winner has a £48 million release clause in his contract which is affordable, but Liverpool will have to make financial sacrifices as he could demand a huge weekly package. He is already on £168,000 per week.