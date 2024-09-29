Tottenham in battle with Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites’ current first-choice centre-back partnership is Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Radu Dragusin was signed last winter to add depth at the back.

However, the Romanian hasn’t been able to break into Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven yet. He was given a nod to start in Spurs’ Europa League assignment against Qarabag in midweek but he was sent off very early in the game.

Therefore, it appears the North London club are now planning to sign a new defender to strengthen the defensive department. Reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has stated that Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Guehi and they could make a concrete approach next year.

The Eagles demanded around £70m to sell the Englishman this summer, however, they would be struggling to get that much money at the end of this season as he will enter the final year of his current contract then.

Battle

Crystal Palace want to extend Guehi’s deal but the player isn’t in any rush for that and they are ready to sell him next year if an agreement can’t be agreed upon regarding fresh terms over the coming months.

Oliver Glasner’s side would be hoping to sell him in January to make the most profit out of his departure as they wouldn’t get anywhere near their £70m valuation next summer.

The journalist says Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on Guehi’s situation and along with them, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United are plotting a swoop for him as well.

Following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent, Liverpool didn’t purchase anyone to replace him this summer. Moreover, considering Virgil van Dijk’s future is still uncertain at the club, the Reds are seemingly looking at options to strengthen the defence.

Guehi is one of the most promising centre-back in England and has already secured his place in his country’s starting eleven. So, he would definitely be a great coup for Tottenham or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his signature next year.