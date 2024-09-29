Ryan Gravenberch puts stellar show at Wolves for Liverpool



Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League table following a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Merseyside heavyweights have been brilliant since the shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest after the international break and they made it 4 wins on the bounce by beating Wolves on the road.

The Reds were not at their vintage best with plenty of loose passes, but they got the desired result from the game. Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal from the penalty spot for the club.

Ryan Gravenberch was the man of the match and it was another stellar performance from the ex-Ajax graduate.

The 22-year-old had an average debut season with the Anfield giants as he struggled to adapt to the league’s intensity, but he has looked at his best this campaign under head coach Arne Slot.

He was brilliant in the Midlands on Saturday with 8 out of 8 duels won. The Dutchman also completed every tackle in the game (3 out of 3) and completed 92% of his passes attempted versus Wolves.

At the start of the campaign, there was much talk about Liverpool’s failure to sign Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard decided to continue at Real Sociedad despite the Reds’ firm transfer approach.

The Reds did not proceed to search for an alternative target in the transfer market. It has rather proved a blessing in disguise with Gravenberch stepping up with stand-out displays every game.

Liverpool see themselves top of the league table with 15 points out of 18. They have had the better schedule on paper, but the current tally should boost the confidence within the first-team squad.

The Reds will entertain Bologna in their 2nd game of the Champions League league phase on Wednesday evening. It is their 2nd straight Italian opposition, having first faced AC Milan this month.