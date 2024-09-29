Arsenal keen on signing Hammarby wonderkid Bazoumana Traore

According to Mirror, Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the pursuit of Hammarby wonderkid Bazoumana Traore.

The London giants have impressed in the new Premier League campaign and they have accumulated 14 points from their opening 6 games. The club look good value to challenge for the title again and they will be aiming to go all the way this time.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also focused on strengthening their squad with quality young talents and Mirror claim that the Gunners are keeping tabs on Traore, who has made a huge impression during his debut season with Hammarby in the Swedish top-flight.

The 18-year-old is valued in the region of £5 million and he is represented by Unique Sports Group, who already have high-profile Premier League stars such as Reece James, Marc Guehi and Anthony Gordon under their ranks.

Arsenal, United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wolverhampton Wanderers were among clubs in attendance on Thursday for Hammarby’s Allsvenskan clash against Hacken where Bazoumana was one of the stand-out stars.

Good potential

Traore signed for Hammarby from Ivorian outfit ASEC Mimomas in March this year and he started off as an unused substitute in the league games. However, he has become a vital player for the Swedish side over the last few months.

The youngster has exclusively played from the left wing position for Hammarby, but Mirror claim that the winger can comfortably play on either flank. He has amassed 6 goals and 3 assists from just 19 games for the club thus far.

The Ivorian has made a superb transition from Ivorian football. He has impressed with his performances in the small sample size and the onus is now on him to maintain the consistency for the remainder of the league campaign.

Traore has the attributes to become a leading star in future. In the recent game versus Hacken. He won 9 duels and 5 take-ons while creating 2 big chances. The youngster contested 4 tackles with a 82% pass completion rate.

Arsenal could make a formal move for him if he continues to shine for Hammarby.