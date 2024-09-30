Liverpool ‘monitoring’ Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sánchez

Liverpool are among a host of clubs in the Premier League ‘monitoring’ Sevilla’s right-back Juanlu Sánchez, amid uncertainties surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at the club, according to Caughtoffside.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract is set to expire next summer and the right-back is no closer to signing an extension leading to speculation linking him with a move to European giants Real Madrid.

As per Caughtoffside, the Merseyside club could turn their attention to Sevilla’s gem Sanchez, as a possible replacement for Alexander Arnold, should the England international depart the club next summer.

The report adds that Liverpool are among a host of clubs in the Premier League monitoring the situation of the Spain u21 international, so competition would be fierce.

Sevilla are willing to listen to offers of around €25m (£20m) for the Spaniard and would consider selling him next summer if he does not renew his contract at the club, as per the report.

Liverpool monitoring Sánchez

However, according to CaughtOffside, Liverpool face stern competition for the 21-year-old with the likes of Arsenal and West Ham United also indicating interest in signing the youngster.

While Liverpool are eyeing a swoop for the player, Caughtoffside reports that the Reds are yet to begin talks for the young right back – who is also open to leaving the club next summer.

After coming through the ranks at the club and being a key figure in the their success in recent years, it appears that Alexander-Arnold’s time at Anfield could potentially come to an end, and the club are already looking at viable replacements.

Not so many full-backs in the world have the attacking acumen of the Englishman, and finding a like-for-like replacement for him might prove a daunting task.

Although his numbers do not match Alexander-Arnold statistically, Sanchez looks to be one of the most refined right-backs in Laliga, with excellent crosses, pinpoint passes and an array of attacking qualities.

While Liverpool are already looking at possible alternatives, the club will hope that Alexander-Arnold renews his contract, as the Reds cannot afford to lose him to any rival in Europe.